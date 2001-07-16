Wellcome Trust to buy Millennium Dome?

The UK medical charity, the Wellcome Trust, is reported to be planninga L300 million ($420.2 million) bid to turn the Millennium Dome, based on the outskirts of London, into a biomedical research center. The Sunday Telegraph newspaper claimed that the trust intends to build laboratories inside the Dome for research purposes and may also set up public exhibitions displaying its work.

However, there was a tight-lipped response from the potential buyers, the only one being a statement saying that "the Wellcome Trust's investment portfolio is constantly under review and at any one time several opportunities may be under consideration."

Dome - millstone round govt's neck