Westaim Tech's Silver Therapy For Burns

Canadian company Westaim Technologies says it has developed asilver-based product which has potential in the treatment of burns.

The product, called Acticoat, contains controlled-release silver, a potent antibacterial agent, and means that burn patients will have to change their dressings only once a day, compared to at least twice-daily, reports The Montreal Gazette. Acticoat has already received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and Canada's Health Protection Branch, and is due to be launched in April 1998.