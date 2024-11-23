Westaim Tech's Silver Therapy For Burns

Canadian company Westaim Technologies says it has developed asilver-based product which has potential in the treatment of burns.
The product, called Acticoat, contains controlled-release silver, a potent antibacterial agent, and means that burn patients will have to change their dressings only once a day, compared to at least twice-daily, reports The Montreal Gazette. Acticoat has already received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and Canada's Health Protection Branch, and is due to be launched in April 1998.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze