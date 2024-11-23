Saturday 23 November 2024

White House Misleading On Medicare

9 June 1996

Speaking on the Sunday morning political chat show Meet the Press, US House Speaker Newt Gingrich accused the White House of running a misleading TV campaign on Medicare by charging that Republicans are planning to cut the program while they actually called for a $2,500 increase in benefits.

After the airing of the program, the President's national economic advisor, Laura Tyson, said Mr Gingrich had chosen to defend the Republicans plan to cut Medicare, rather than helping to strengthen it. Mr Gingrich should drop his political attacks and listen to those who agree that Republican Medicare cuts and damaging structural changes would cause the program to wither, she added. House Democrat leader Dick Gephardt said Mr Gingrich was just making excuses for the public backlash against his party's plan.

