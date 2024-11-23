White House Views Medicare Reform Plan

Some proposed Medicare changes are not needed to balance the US budgetby 2002, White House budget director Franklin Raines has told the House and Senate budget panel chairmen. The moves should be seen as part of a bipartisan plan to deal with Medicare's long-term financing challenges, not part of the coming year's budget, he said.

The White House objects to Senate proposals such as gradually raising the eligibility age from 65 to 67 and linking Medicare premiums to family income, but agrees to setting up a commission to study Medicare's future. It also dislikes plans for Medicaid funding for disabled children losing their supplemental social security income due to new eligibility definitions, and expanding and extending a ban on using Medicaid money for abortions. The threat of a veto was not mentioned.