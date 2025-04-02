Wednesday 2 April 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Whitehawk Therapeutics

A preclinical-stage oncology therapeutics company developing advanced antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies aimed at improving cancer treatment outcomes.

​Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aadi Bioscience, Inc., has a portfolio including three ADC assets designed to overcome limitations associated with first-generation ADCs, focusing on enhanced efficacy and safety profiles. ​

In March 2025, Whitehawk Therapeutics completed a strategic transformation by successfully closing the sale of its subsidiary, Aadi Bioscience, to Kaken Pharmaceuticals. This move allows Whitehawk to concentrate its resources and expertise on advancing its ADC pipeline through preclinical and clinical development stages.​

The company is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, and operates under the leadership of Dr. David J. Lennon, serving as President, CEO, and Director. The executive team also includes Dr. Neil P. Desai, Founder and Director, Mr. Scott M. Giacobello, CFO and Treasurer, Mr. Bryan Ball, Chief Technical Operations Officer, and Dr. David Dornan, Chief Scientific Officer. ​

Latest Whitehawk Therapeutics News

Aadi rebrands as Whitehawk Therapeutics in new ADC focus
19 March 2025
More Whitehawk Therapeutics news >


