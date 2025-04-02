​Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aadi Bioscience, Inc., has a portfolio including three ADC assets designed to overcome limitations associated with first-generation ADCs, focusing on enhanced efficacy and safety profiles. ​

In March 2025, Whitehawk Therapeutics completed a strategic transformation by successfully closing the sale of its subsidiary, Aadi Bioscience, to Kaken Pharmaceuticals. This move allows Whitehawk to concentrate its resources and expertise on advancing its ADC pipeline through preclinical and clinical development stages.​

The company is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, and operates under the leadership of Dr. David J. Lennon, serving as President, CEO, and Director. The executive team also includes Dr. Neil P. Desai, Founder and Director, Mr. Scott M. Giacobello, CFO and Treasurer, Mr. Bryan Ball, Chief Technical Operations Officer, and Dr. David Dornan, Chief Scientific Officer. ​