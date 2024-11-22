WHO BUDGET CRISIS IMPACT ON STAFF

Staff of the World Health Organiz-ation, as a result of the budget crisis, are "deeply concerned not only about their individual futures, but indeed, about te future of the Organization," according to Sue Shaw, chairman of the WHO staff committee.

In addition, she said, the current restructuring of the United Nations under the new Secretary General has reduced the number of top-echelon staff in the UN.

During what is described as a "lively session" of a staff committee meeting with the WHO administration, employees were told that the projected budget deficit for the biennium is $46 million for Geneva alone. There is an internal borrowing facility of $80 million, "but it would not be prudent financial management to use it to cover the entire deficit." Therefore, the staff were advised that only $33 million will be taken from these and other sour- ces, leaving $13 million still to be found.