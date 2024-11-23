WHO Counterfeit Drugs Meeting

Drug industry officials and government representatives from SouthEastAsia and the western Pacific region discussed measures to combat counterfeit drug supplies at a meeting in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, this month, reports Vietnam News.
Participants at the World Health Organization event unanimously agreed to enact legislation designed to combat counterfeit drug sales by the end of 2000, to establish an inter-regional drug administration network and to use the WHO certification Scheme for the registration of drugs. Each country will develop a code of ethics for drug manufacturers and distributors. Reports indicated that recent measures taken by the WHO to combat counterfeit drugs appear to be working.
Vietnam's Ministry of Health says that most counterfeit drugs in Vietnam are antibiotics and analgesics, but that vitamins are also subject to counterfeiting.
