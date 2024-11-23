WHO/Drug Industry Collaboration On Antibiotic Resistance

A two-day meeting of the World Health Organization and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations, held in Geneva, Switzerland, focused on the growing resistance of common infectious disease to antibiotics.
The meeting resulted in an agreement on a framework for future collaborative efforts between the WHO and the pharmaceutical industry to contain the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. IFPMA executive director Richard Arnold said his members share the WHO's concerns, and that "this plan of action should be and will be supported wholeheartedly by the pharmaceutical industry."
The partnership is expected to improve opportunities for successful, cost-effective treatment of infections and to encourage research and development of new antibiotics, a WHO statement notes.
