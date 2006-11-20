WHO launches fake drug initiative

The World Health Organization is teaming up with over 20 international partners to launch a package of measures aimed at protecting people from the dangers of counterfeit medicines. The first meeting of the International Medical Products Anti-Counterfeiting Taskforce (IMPACT), held in Bonn, Germany, on November 15, unveiled a program covering communication, law-enforcement, legislation, regulation and technology. The group also issued a warning against buying drugs from "rogue web sites" and argued that existing laws do not effectively deter counterfeiters.

The WHO also released updated figures which suggest that 50% of illegally bought Internet-purchased drugs are fake and that the worst-affected regions of the world experience "over 30%" counterfeiting.