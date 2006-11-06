WHO plans public web hearings on health, innovation and IP

All parties with an interest in the upcoming Intergovernmental Working Group on Public Health, Innovation and Intellectual Property are invited to present their views to web-based public hearings organized by the World Health Organization. The WHO says it encourages individuals, civil society groups, government institutions, academic and research institutions, the private sector and other interested parties to contribute to the open hearings between November 1 and 15.

The initiative will provide an opportunity for everyone, including the general public, to contribute to developing a solution to a major public health challenge - how to enhance innovation, R&D to address diseases predominantly affecting poor populations.

The web-based hearings come a few weeks before the start of formal discussions between WHO member states at an Intergovernmental Working Group on Public Health, Innovation and Intellectual Property, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 4-8. The group will discuss a global strategy and plan of action to enhance R&D to respond to public health challenges. Contributions received November 1-15 will form part of the documentation to be considered and discussed at the December meeting, says the WHO.