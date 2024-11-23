WHO/S African Drug Quality Control deal

The World Health Organization has announced a partnership with two South African universities, the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education and the University of the North, to establish a cooperative center for medicine quality control in the African region. This will be the first such center in Africa.
The PU's pharmacy faculty will act as control center and will conduct analyses, while the University of the North's school of pharmacy will train African health workers in the use of medicines.
The quality of medicines used in South Africa has been tested at the Potchef-stroom center for some years. it will be able to test on behalf of all countries in the region, to help combat counterfeit and inferior medicines which are often sold in Africa. The center will also undertake advanced research into control systems for medicines which are suitable for use in developing countries; it is expected that this work will receive international financial support.
