WHO Warns Drug Firms Over Internet

Drug companies using the Internet and the World Wide Web in promotion should implement vigorous self-regulation rather than waiting for legislation or similar oversight, says the World Health Organization.

Juhana Idanpaan-Heikkila, director of the WHO's division of drug management and policies in Switzerland, told the recent US Food and Drug Administration open meeting on the use of the Internet that unless this is achieved quickly, this new technology could create an unnecessary battlefield for marketers in which there is unacceptable and unethical promotion.

She said the new innovative electronic technology should be used to facilitate the modern exchange of non-biased information on medicines and support rational prescribing and use, including advice to consumers about appropriate and safe self-medication. It is high time, she added, for regulators, industry and consumers to formulate consensus on principles, rules, criteria and guidelines for promotional activities and dissemination of drug information through the Internet.