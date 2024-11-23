Saturday 23 November 2024

Woodcock Or Henney Tipped For FDA Chief

11 November 1997

Two women are now thought to be the leading contenders for thelong-vacant top job at the US Food and Drug Administration. Janet Woodcock, head of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and Jane Henney, University of New Mexico's vice president for health sciences, now top the list, an industry source told the Marketletter.

A nomination is expected to be linked to the passage and signing into law of the FDA modernization and the Prescription Drug User Fee Act reauthorization bill.

In August, Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala recommended Lead Deputy Commissioner Michael Friedman for the post, but with his name missing from recent discussions, it seems that the Administration has decided to continue the search. FDA Deputy Commissioner for Policy Bill Schulz and the deputy commissioner and senior advisor to the Commissioner, Mary Pendergast, had also been mentioned earlier as possible candidates for the vacancy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze