Woodcock Or Henney Tipped For FDA Chief

Two women are now thought to be the leading contenders for thelong-vacant top job at the US Food and Drug Administration. Janet Woodcock, head of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and Jane Henney, University of New Mexico's vice president for health sciences, now top the list, an industry source told the Marketletter.

A nomination is expected to be linked to the passage and signing into law of the FDA modernization and the Prescription Drug User Fee Act reauthorization bill.

In August, Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala recommended Lead Deputy Commissioner Michael Friedman for the post, but with his name missing from recent discussions, it seems that the Administration has decided to continue the search. FDA Deputy Commissioner for Policy Bill Schulz and the deputy commissioner and senior advisor to the Commissioner, Mary Pendergast, had also been mentioned earlier as possible candidates for the vacancy.