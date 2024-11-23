Woodcock Or Henney Tipped For FDA Chief

Two women are now thought to be the leading contenders for thelong-vacant top job at the US Food and Drug Administration. Janet Woodcock, head of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and Jane Henney, University of New Mexico's vice president for health sciences, now top the list, an industry source told the Marketletter.
A nomination is expected to be linked to the passage and signing into law of the FDA modernization and the Prescription Drug User Fee Act reauthorization bill.
In August, Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala recommended Lead Deputy Commissioner Michael Friedman for the post, but with his name missing from recent discussions, it seems that the Administration has decided to continue the search. FDA Deputy Commissioner for Policy Bill Schulz and the deputy commissioner and senior advisor to the Commissioner, Mary Pendergast, had also been mentioned earlier as possible candidates for the vacancy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze