Work Starts This Year On New US FDA HQ

The US Food and Drug Administration has selected a 539-acre site in Montgomery County, Maryland, for its new headquarters building, its Office of Regulatory Affairs and its drugs, biologics and medical devices and radiological health centers. Work will begin later this year, and the first of the phased office transfers is scheduled for 1999.
The agency's nine-year, $890 million consolidation project will also include a new, as-yet unselected site in Prince George's County, Maryland, for the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, and for the Center for Veterinary Medicine.
