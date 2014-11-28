World AIDS Day 2015: Indian tyre company provides outreach and support to local truckers

Ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, Indian tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres has been getting started on its HIV-AIDS awareness and prevention program, targeted at the trucking community. The country’s largest tyre producer, Apollo Tyres’ program has treated more than 3,826 patients for sexually transmitted infections and over 92,940 general health patients between 2013 and 2014.

In its AIDS-specific program, more than 46,415 people have received HIV-AIDS counselling, and 23,166 people have been voluntarily tested. Of that number, 136 people tested positive for HIV.

The program comes from a partnership with the UK’s Department for International Development who ran a similar scheme in India from 2000 to 2001 under the name ‘Healthy Highways’ before Apollo went solo to administer it independently. From just one clinic, there are now 22, spread across major transport and trucking hubs across the country. Each clinic is staffed by 10-12 people, including a doctor and counsellor in each location, all supported by outreach workers. Local NGOs implement the program, and there are standard operating procedures all employees have agreed to, which takes into account the NACO guidelines for STI treatment.