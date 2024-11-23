World Drug Sales During January-November 1996

World sales of medical products through retail pharmacy outletsincreased 7% to $130.11 billion in the world's 10 leading pharmaceutical markets during January-November 1996, reports IMS International.
The most significant factor during the period was the 11% growth reported for the US market, which advanced to $54.05 billion from $48.90 billion in the like, year-earlier period. The largest growth during January-November 1996 was in fact reported for Italy, rising 12% to $8.21 billion, and the third largest was in the UK, up 10% to $6.17 billion.
Sales on the Spanish market were up 9% to $4.70 billion, while in Germany, the largest single European market, they advanced 7% to $15.29 billion, and the Belgian market was up 6% to $1.82 billion. Canada advanced 4% to $3.42 billion, while turnover in France increased 2% to $13.56 billion and Japanese sales rose 2% to $21.07 billion. The Dutch market was flat at $1.80 billion.
