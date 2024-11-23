Saturday 23 November 2024

World Drug Sales During January-November 1996

10 February 1997

World sales of medical products through retail pharmacy outletsincreased 7% to $130.11 billion in the world's 10 leading pharmaceutical markets during January-November 1996, reports IMS International.

The most significant factor during the period was the 11% growth reported for the US market, which advanced to $54.05 billion from $48.90 billion in the like, year-earlier period. The largest growth during January-November 1996 was in fact reported for Italy, rising 12% to $8.21 billion, and the third largest was in the UK, up 10% to $6.17 billion.

Sales on the Spanish market were up 9% to $4.70 billion, while in Germany, the largest single European market, they advanced 7% to $15.29 billion, and the Belgian market was up 6% to $1.82 billion. Canada advanced 4% to $3.42 billion, while turnover in France increased 2% to $13.56 billion and Japanese sales rose 2% to $21.07 billion. The Dutch market was flat at $1.80 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze