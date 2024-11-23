World Drug Sales In January-April

Sales of pharmaceutical products in the world's 10 leading marketsincreased 6% during the first four months of 1997 to a total of $54.5 billion, according to new data published by IMS International.

Fastest market growth during the period was reported for North America, with sales in the USA and Canada rising 11% and 10% respectively.

The seven leading European markets showed combined growth of 4%, up from 3% during the first quarter, with the greatest advance reported for Spain, with turnover rising 9%, according to IMS. Sales in Italy and the UK increased 6% in the period, while France advanced 5%. Growth in Germany was flat, after the decline of 1% reported for the first quarter of the year.