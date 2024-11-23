World Drug Sales Rose 7% In 1996, Says IMS

Sales of medicinal products through retail pharmacies in the world's 10leading markets increased 7% during January-December 1996, to a total of $143.79 billion, according to IMS International. The biggest growth by market was reported for Italy, which was up 11% to $8.96 billion during the period, followed by the USA and the UK, both of which rose 10%, to $60.21 billion and $6.82 billion respectively.
Of the world's other biggest markets, sales in Japan increased 3% to $23.34 billion, Germany was up 5% to $16.52 billion and France advanced 2% to $15.02 billion. Sales in Europe's seven leading markets rose 6% to $56.49 billion.
By therapeutic category, the biggest sales increase reported during the period was for blood agents, which rose 16% to $7.92 billion worldwide, followed by parasitologicals, up 15% to $283 million and central nervous system products, with sales advancing 14% to $20.29 billion. Cytostatics were up 12% to $3.93 billion and diagnostic agents advanced 10% to $1.76 billion.
