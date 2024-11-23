World OTC Pharma Sales In 1996

Sales of over-the-counter medicines worldwide accounted for 17% of totaldrug sales in 1996, at $48.6 billion. North America was the leading market, with just over 30% of total OTC sales, followed by Europe on 28%, the Pacific Rim with 16% and Latin America and the Far East/China with 10% each.
This data appears in the 1997 edition of OTCreview from IMS International. It says that OTC sales in North America grew just over 4% last year. This advance, it says, was largely as a result of the rapid expansion of the Canadian market, which grew to account for 9% of the North American market as a whole last year.
OTC sales fell just over 5% in the Pacific Rim area, which includes Australia, New Zealand and Japan, according to IMS. The report points to the health care cost containment measures being introduced by the governments of all these countries, and that Australia and New Zealand have introduced reference price systems, while New Zealand is also actively encouraging generic substitution. OTC sales in the Far East/China region rose 9%, driven by strong economic growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze