World Pharma Market Growth 11.6% In 1995

Worldwide pharmaceutical sales at ex-manufacturers' prices for 1995 were worth $285.77 billion, up 11.6% on the previous year, according to PMSI International's new Pharmaceutical Global Review. Within this, retail pharmacy sales grew 11.2% to $190.04 billion, hospital sales were up 14.9% to $68.01 billion and sales through other outlets (eg government agencies, drug stores and tender business) improved 6.1% to $27.71 billion.

By region, the fastest growth was seen in Europe, where total turnover expanded 14.5% to $89.11 billion, followed by Latin America, with sales up 12.4% to $19.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 8.8% to $86.09 billion and those in Japan improved a modest 1.2% to $54.08 billion. The Tiger States saw sales grow 7.6% to $19.53 billion and other countries, turnover increased 6.1% to $11.28 billion, according to PMSI.

Sales in the top 20 country markets for 1995 compared to 1994 were as follows: