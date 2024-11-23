World Pharma Market Growth 6% Jan-Aug 96

World pharmaceutical sales grew at 6% for the first eight months of 1996 (January through August), reaching a value of $92.8 billion, according to the latest figures from IMS International. This is a slight slowdown on growth seen for the January through July period of 7%, but comparable to the first six months.
Fastest growth (excluding exchange rate impact) was seen in Italy and the UK, each up 11% to $5.85 billion and $4.37 respectively, followed by Spain, where sales grew 10% to $3.41 billion for the eight-month period. Of Europe's other top seven drug markets the largest, Germany, was up 7% at $11.25 billion, France increased 3% to $9.64 billion, the Netherlands was up 1% at $1.33 billion and sales in Belgium rose 7% to $1.32 billion.
Turnover in North America increased 7% to $40.13 billion, with the USA also up 7% at $37.67 billion and Canada rising 5% to $2.46 billion. Japan saw much slower growth of 2% to $15.29. The unique system in Japan, notes IMS, reduces the importance of the pharmacy in the distribution chain, as a result, sales reported include those occurring in clinics or hospitals with less than a hundred beds; in other countries, sales monitored are limited to retail pharmacy only.
