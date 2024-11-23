World Retail Pharma Sales To May 1994 Rise 3%

The world market for pharmaceutical products purchased through retail pharmacies rose 3% to $47.78 billion in the five months from January to May 1994, compared with the like, year-earlier period, according to figures from IMS International.
Sales in North America as a whole rose 6% to $21 billion, which breaks down as a 7% increase to $19.69 billion for the USA and a 2% rise to $1.38 billion for Canada. In Japan, the market was flat in terms of local currency, although by dollar value it rose from $7.7 billion to $8.45 billion.
Sales in Europe's leading seven markets fell from $19.1 billion in January-May 1993 to $18.26 billion in the same period this year, although in local currency terms they advanced 2%. Germany reported a 6% rise to $5.23 billion, while sales in France were flat in local currency terms, falling from $5.18 billion to $4.92 billion when expressed in dollars. The Italian market fell sharply by 7% from $3.59 billion to $3.08 billion.
