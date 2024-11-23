World's Top 30 OTC Brands

While today, many of the world's top-selling over-the-counter brands derive almost all their turnover from a single country, a number of international brands are emerging, according to The World's Top 30 Brands, a new study from Nicholas Hall Reports.

For each of these brands, the study examines its global sales development, evaluating the factors which have produced this development, and reviews the way the brand is being marketed throughout the world. It also assesses the nature of promotion for the brand in both qualitative and quantitative terms, and analyzes the brand's positioning in the markets where it is present.

For further details and to order, contact Nicholas Hall & Co, phone: +44 1702 220200; fax: +44 1702 430787.