Friday 22 November 2024

WTO entry worries Vietnam drugmakers

9 July 2006

Vietnam's drugmakers will inevitably face financial losses when the nation accedes to the World Trade Organization and they are exposed to giant international competitors, domestic firms concluded at a recent conference in Hanoi, reports the Vietnam Economic Times. Representatives of 135 drug companies convened in the capital to analyze the potential impact of WTO membership and to seek solutions to mitigate future losses.

It was suggested that, despite their cost advantage, locally-made drugs have already begun to lose market share to imported equivalents, attributable to inconsistent quality, poor marketing and a limited availability of specialized drugs. Under WTO regulations, drug companies will be able to import products directly, without going through authorized agents, meaning prices will become increasingly competitive, said participants. Additionally, tariffs on imported drugs are to be reduced from the existing 10% to an average of 2.5%, providing foreign companies yet another edge, says the newspaper.

Vietnam now has about 150 pharmaceutical companies, a third of which adhere to the internationally-recognized Good Manufacturing Practices standards, it adds.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze