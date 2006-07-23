Xceleron to carry out microdose study with Biofrontera

Xceleron, a UK contract research organization specializing in zepto-analysis to accelerate drug development, says it has agreed to conduct a Phase 0 microdose study on behalf of Germany's Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH. The assessment will examine the pharmacokinetics of sub-pharmacological doses of several of Biofrontera's promising developmental drugs, for use in future clinical work.
Under the terms of the deal, Xceleron will complete the project in collaboration with its Dutch clinical partner Pharma Bio-Research, before carrying out zepto-analysis of the data using accelerator mass spectrometry, at the company's facility in York.
Reinhold Gahlmann, Biofrontera's managing director, said: "our collaboration with Xceleron, and the use of their highly innovative approach, will save Biofrontera significant time and cost, allowing us to focus resources on our most promising drug candidate going forward."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze