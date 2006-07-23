Friday 22 November 2024

Xceleron to carry out microdose study with Biofrontera

23 July 2006

Xceleron, a UK contract research organization specializing in zepto-analysis to accelerate drug development, says it has agreed to conduct a Phase 0 microdose study on behalf of Germany's Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH. The assessment will examine the pharmacokinetics of sub-pharmacological doses of several of Biofrontera's promising developmental drugs, for use in future clinical work.

Under the terms of the deal, Xceleron will complete the project in collaboration with its Dutch clinical partner Pharma Bio-Research, before carrying out zepto-analysis of the data using accelerator mass spectrometry, at the company's facility in York.

Reinhold Gahlmann, Biofrontera's managing director, said: "our collaboration with Xceleron, and the use of their highly innovative approach, will save Biofrontera significant time and cost, allowing us to focus resources on our most promising drug candidate going forward."

