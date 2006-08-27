Xenomics granted two infection monitoring pantents

Xenomics, a USA-based molecular diagnostic company, says that two of its pending patent applications have been published by the US Patent and Trade Office.

According to the firm, the applications, which are directed at methods to diagnose and monitor infectious diseases by detecting their transrenal DNA signature sequences in urine, even though the infection is outside the urinary tract and not detectable by traditional means such as cell cultures, provides a way to conduct non-invasive tests on patients well before the onset of more overt symptoms.