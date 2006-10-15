Friday 22 November 2024

Xenon and Takeda in XEN401 licensing accord

15 October 2006

Canada-based Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Japanese drugmaker Takeda say they have entered into an exclusive agreement to develop and commercialize the former's leading pain drug candidate, XEN401. The companies added that Takeda has agreed to purchase $5.0 million worth of stock in the Vancouver-headquartered firm.

Under the terms of the deal, Xenon has licensed exclusive rights to Takeda for the development and commercialization of oral formulations of the drug in Japan and certain Asian countries, in return for a $75.5 million upfront payment and developmental and sales milestones. The Japanese company will be responsible for funding all subsequent work in the licensed territories. In addition, it has an option to license some intermediate compounds identified during Xenon's development of XEN401.

Yasuchika Hasegawa, Takeda's president, said: "there is a genuine need for improved pain treatments and such treatments are strategically linked to Takeda's core therapeutic areas including diabetes oncology and bone/joint disease." Xenon said that it will continue to develop the drug for use in the treatment of pain, and added that it is currently carrying out preclinical assessments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze