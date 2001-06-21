Xenova announces plans to cut jobs

In the wake of its recent acquisition of Cantab Pharmaceuticals(Marketletter May 21), Xenova of the UK says that it has completed " a major strategic review" of its enlarged R&D pipeline. The company said that the review has focused on the elimination of duplicated resources and other efficiency improvements, and "will result in a significant reduction in operating expenses."
Last year, operating expenses for the firms combined was L24.3 million ($34.2 million), comprising L14.8 million for Cantab, and Xenova expects to reduce these costs by L9 million a year, based on the current year's operating expenditure. As a result, 45 jobs have been lost "with immediate effect," and the firm noted that it had cash and equivalents of L24.9 million, as of March 31.
R&D update next month
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze