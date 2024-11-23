Xenova Creates New Subsidiary

UK company Xenova has created a new subsidiary, Xenova Discovery, whichis to be headed by David Oxlade as chief executive. He joins the firm from Syva, a division of Behring Diagnostics.

The staff, business and assets of Xenova's discovery division have been handed over to Xenova Discovery, which will assume responsibility for discovery-related management of the group's existing collaborative agreements. Michael Moore, formerly research director of the division, is appointed research director of the new company.