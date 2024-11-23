Xenova's Pipeline Strengthens In 3rd Qtr

UK-based biopharmaceutical group Xenova has posted a net loss of $2.9million ($4.9 million) for the third quarter of 1997, up from L1.9 million in 1996, due partly to increased clinical trial activity and development costs for subsidiary MetaXen. The company said that the losses were within budget.
Xenova says that revenues fell 20.4% to L308,000 for the quarter due to an anticipated decline in research payments from earlier collaborations and the phasing of payments from more recent alliances.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze