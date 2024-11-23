YAMANOUCHI TO CODEVELOP TMK-688

Terumo Corporation's first in-house developed pharmaceutical product, an antiallergic agent called TMK-688, is to be codeveloped and marketed by Yamanouchi in Japan, under the terms of a deal entered into by the companies.
TMK-688 suppresses the activity of leukotriene mediators in allergic reactions via selective inhibition of 5-lipoxygenase, an enzyme that plays a key role in leukotriene generation, and its action on histamine, according to Pharma Japan. The compound is in Phase III trials for asthma and Phase II for allergic rhinitis.
The companies expect TMK-688 to generate more than 10 billion yen ($100 million) in annual sales at peak.
