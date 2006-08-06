YM Bio licenses cancer drug to Daiichi Sankyo

Canadian oncology drugs developer YM BioSciences says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CIMYM BioSciences, has licensed Japanese development and marketing rights for its anticancer agent nimotuzumab to Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary, Daiichi Pharmaceutical. The drug, which was approved by Indian regulatory authorities for the treatment of cancers of the head and neck in July of this year, is currently under assessment in several European and USA trials as a therapy for various types of cancer.
Under the terms of the deal, CIMYM will receive an upfront fee of $14.5 million, as well as significant developmental milestone and royalty payments. Daiichi Pharmaceutical will carry out development of the product for a variety of cancer indications as both a monotherapy and in combination with other oncology drugs.
