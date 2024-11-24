Sunday 24 November 2024

YolTech Therapeutics

A clinical-stage in vivo gene editing company developing next generation precision genetic medicines.

YolTech combines gene editing technologies with an advanced lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system to create a platform designed to address a wide range of serious diseases. 

The company's lead candidate, YOLT-201, marks a significant milestone as China's first LNP-mediated in vivo gene editing therapy to enter clinical development. With promising early clinical outcomes, YolTech is also advancing therapies for familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). As a company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape, YolTech continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gene editing.

Latest YolTech Therapeutics News

YolTech and Salubris agree China-based gene therapy collab
3 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


