YolTech Therapeutics

YolTech combines gene editing technologies with an advanced lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system to create a platform designed to address a wide range of serious diseases.

The company's lead candidate, YOLT-201, marks a significant milestone as China's first LNP-mediated in vivo gene editing therapy to enter clinical development. With promising early clinical outcomes, YolTech is also advancing therapies for familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). As a company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape, YolTech continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gene editing.