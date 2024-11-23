Zeneca Opens New Bulk Drug Plant

A new development bulk drug plant has been opened by Zeneca at thefirm's international manufacturing and development site in Macclesfield, UK. The facility represents a L12 million ($19.7 million) investment, and provides a 2,500 liter process plant containing novel equipment designed to handle complex syntheses, according to the company.

The plant will supplement existing capacity, ensuring rapid progress of new compounds through the development phase, said Zeneca.

Tom McKillop, chief executive of Zeneca Pharmaceuticals, said: "the achievement of accelerated development timescales is critically dependent on having adequate and flexible processing capability. This plant is the most recent and largest of our development bulk drug facilities, which were planned to meet the demands resulting from the increased number of compounds going into clinical trials each year."