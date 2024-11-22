Zeneca Opens New UK Production Facilities

Zeneca has completed a significant step in the further development of its site in Avlon, Bristol, UK with the formal opening of new manufacturing facilities there last week.
The new plant will be used for the manufacture of bulk ingredient for Zeneca's Seroquel (ICI 204.636), an antipsychotic agent which is now in Phase II of development (Marketletters passim).
Zeneca says that the building is designed as a "cellular plant," incorporating the modern design philosophy for bulk drug manufacture.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze