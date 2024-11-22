Zeneca Opens New UK Production Facilities

Zeneca has completed a significant step in the further development of its site in Avlon, Bristol, UK with the formal opening of new manufacturing facilities there last week.

The new plant will be used for the manufacture of bulk ingredient for Zeneca's Seroquel (ICI 204.636), an antipsychotic agent which is now in Phase II of development (Marketletters passim).

Zeneca says that the building is designed as a "cellular plant," incorporating the modern design philosophy for bulk drug manufacture.