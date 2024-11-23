Zeneca To Expand US Field Force

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals is to recruit and train 250 new contract salesrepresentatives in the USA who will focus their efforts on reaching cardiovascular physicians, the firm said.
This expansion follows that undertaken by Zeneca early last year, when the firm supplemented its US field team by expanding its comprehensive care, primary care and oncology care sales forces.
Bill Simpson, national business director in the USA said: "to take advantage of the extra selling opportunities our robust product line offers, we recognize the need to increase our representation in the field. We'll continue to explore additional avenues to grow our business and maintain the Zeneca presence necessary to remain a leader in the highly competitive US pharmaceutical market."
