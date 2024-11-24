Sunday 24 November 2024

Zephyrm Bioscience

A Chinese biotech company developing cell therapy products derived from pluripotent stem cells (PSC) that can treat a variety of diseases.

Zephyrm’s product portfolio includes its core product ZH901 as well as ZH903, ZH902 and ZH906. ZH901 is an M-cell therapy product that is being studied for the treatment of inflammation and degenerative diseases. Its clinical development in various indications has entered Phase II trials as of Q3 2024. 

The company has developed a PSC-derived cell therapy products development platform (PROF), which comprises three independent platforms, namely, Pluripotent Stem Cell Seed Platform (PROF-seed), Vital Functional Cell Development Platform (PROF-function), and Formulation Optimization Platform (PROF-formulator).

Zephyrm files for Hong Kong IPO to fund cell therapy work
9 October 2024
