Zeria Pharmaceuticals launches Hanp Injection

- Zeria Pharmaceutical has launched Hanp Inj (carperitide) in Japan for the management of patients with acute heart failure. The drug is said to be the first recombinant alpha-type human atrial sodium diuretic polypeptide preparation to reach the market, according to Pharma Japan. Zeria is targeting first-year sales of 360 million yen ($4.3 million). The drug reportedly has arteriovenous vasodilating and diuretic effects, improves preload and afterload, does not cause an increase in heart rate or myocardial oxygen consumption and has a low incidence of side effects (5.1%).
