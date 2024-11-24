Founded in 2023, the platform aims to overcome current limitations and deliver novel therapies for complex medical conditions, starting in ophthalmology. ZipBio announced $4M in seed funding in September 2024, led by NFX with participation by MoreVC. The company is using the funding to grow its team and advance its pipeline of ophthalmological, gene therapy, and oncology therapies. The company is also working with external partners including Genethon to develop a first-in-class gene therapy for Glycogen Storage Disorder III Muscular Dystrophy.

The company’s initial pipeline is focused on ophthalmology, targeting major diseases such as wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD), Geographic Atrophy (GA), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and Glaucoma. ZipBio’s lead candidate, a pan-VEGF inhibitor for wet AMD, has successfully completed in-vivo proof-of-concept (POC) studies, with IND clearance expected in 2026.