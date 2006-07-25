1.8M-euro grant for Galapagos

Mechelen, Belgium-based Galapagos NV, an integrated drug discovery company, says that it has been awarded a 1.8-million euro ($2.3 million) grant from the Flanders government through the Institute for the Promotion of Innovation by Science and Technology.

The grant supports the development of biological models for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, both core disease areas for Galapagos' R&D. As part of this program, Galapagos will collaborate with three leading R&D institutes: the University of Antwerp; the University of Ghent; and the Flanders Inter-University Institute for Biotechnology (VIB).