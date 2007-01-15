$102.6M HHS contract for Biocryst antiviral

US Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt says that the Department has awarded a $102.6 million, four-year contract to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals for advanced development of their influenza antiviral drug, peramivir.

In laboratory studies to date, peramivir has shown effectiveness against a number of flu strains. Funding provided under the new contract will support further studies to determine if peramivir can be an effective treatment for seasonal and life-threatening influenza, including highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza. Additional research may also examine the drug's potential use for prophylaxis to protect against influenza infection.