11 million bottles of acetominophen recalled

The US Food and Drug Administration has recalled 11 million bottles of a widely-used painkiller from 129 retailers, including the world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart. Allegan, Michigan-based drugmaker Perrigo reported that about 200 500mg acetominophen caplets out of 70 million that were tested in the firm's production facility were found to contain metal fragments. The discovery was made after the firm realized that its manufacturing equipment was wearing out faster than expected.

The FDA said that the risk of serious injury was remote to patients using the affected caplets, although minor stomach discomfort and cuts to the mouth and throat were listed as potential hazards.