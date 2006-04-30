11 new Pakistan

Pakistan's Health Ministry has announced that the gov-ernment is considering raising the number of courts dealing with the production and distribution of fake drugs in the country from nine to 20.
Syed Anwar, Pakistan's Health Minister, told a group of reporters that his department would be communicating with the Law Ministry to discuss arrangements for boost-ing law-enforcement operations against manufacturers of counterfeit pharmaceutical products.
The Health Ministry confirmed that its has already dep-loyed 12 drug inspectors at federal level, 97 more in the Punjab and eight in Sindh to enforce existing laws against counterfeiting. However, they are insufficient to deal with the number of production sites.
