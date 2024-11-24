16th European Multidisciplinary Congress on Urological Cancers

The congress is a collaboration of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), the European SocieTy for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), and the European Association of Urology (EAU).

The EMUC24 scientific programme will comprise in-depth lectures, practical hands-on training courses, and multidisciplinary case discussions. Being the only interdisciplinary event of its kind in Europe, EMUC24 will identify the best therapies, examine current practices, address controversies, and review emerging technologies.

This year EMUC will also collaborate with the Kidney Cancer Association (KCA), bringing in some vital knowledge about the latest on kidney cancer.