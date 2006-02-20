19 additions to Italy's reimbursement list

The Italian Drug Agency, the AIFA, has approved 19 new drug authorizations of agents to be reimbursed by the national health service. Among these are Bifrizide, Zantipride, Zoprazide, Aloxi (palonosetron) and Levemir (detemir), together with 11 generic equivalents. The first three of the five are indicated for the treatment of mild or moderate hypertension. Aloxi is an antagonist of serotonin, and indicated for the prevention of gastric upset following oncological chemotherapy. Levimir is a treatment for diabetes mellitus. Among the generics are products to treat pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis patients (tobramicin) and treatments for ampicillin- and amoxicillin-resistant infections.
