1991 A "SUPERB" YEAR FOR MARION MERRELL DOW

Us pharmaceutical concern Marion Merrell Dow's second full year since its formation was a superb year financially, according to its 1991 annual report. Global sales increased 16% aided by the completion of the acquisition of Nordic Laboratories in Canada. Net income rose 20%, as did earnings per share in 1991 (Marketletter February 10).
The company substantially increased spending for selling, promotion and advertising to support established brands and to establish the four new products it has launched in the USA. And for the current year, MMD is giving spending prior-ity to those product launches and R&D projects.
In 1991, MMD capitalized on its four major product lines, the Seldane (terfenadine) family, the Cardizem (diltiazem) family, smoking cessation products, and Carafate (sucralfate).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze