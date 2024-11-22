1991 A "SUPERB" YEAR FOR MARION MERRELL DOW

Us pharmaceutical concern Marion Merrell Dow's second full year since its formation was a superb year financially, according to its 1991 annual report. Global sales increased 16% aided by the completion of the acquisition of Nordic Laboratories in Canada. Net income rose 20%, as did earnings per share in 1991 (Marketletter February 10).

The company substantially increased spending for selling, promotion and advertising to support established brands and to establish the four new products it has launched in the USA. And for the current year, MMD is giving spending prior-ity to those product launches and R&D projects.

In 1991, MMD capitalized on its four major product lines, the Seldane (terfenadine) family, the Cardizem (diltiazem) family, smoking cessation products, and Carafate (sucralfate).