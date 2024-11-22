1993 US Medical Inflation "Lowest In Seven Years"

Medical inflation in the USA in 1993 was the lowest in seven years and among the lowest in more than three decades, according to the US Health Care Financing Administration. Average per capita spending was $3,299, up $205 on the previous year.
The national health bill was $884 billion, 7.8% more than 1992, the slowest rate of rise since 1986 and the third lowest since 1960. Health care's share of Gross Domestic Product rose to 13.9% from 13.6%, and Americans spent almost $1 of every $7 they make on health care, much more than people living elsewhere, it was noted.
Health and Human services Secretary Donna Shalala said the expenditures rose 2.4% faster than the overall economy in 1993, as measured by GDP, and HCFA administrator Bruce Vladek noted that the slowdown represents low inflation in the overall economy, more than anything else.
