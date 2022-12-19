Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-in-class inflammatory disease medicines.

The US company is developing a novel and highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitor of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival.

Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral, intracellular small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target.

Third Harmonic launched from stealth in December 2022, closing a Series B financing that brought the total capital raised to $155 million.

Latest Third Harmonic Bio News

Well-timed IPO offers way through Phase I flop for Third Harmonic
16 December 2022
Third Harmonic Bio debuts with $155 million financing
16 February 2022
BRIEF—Third Harmonic announces pricing of upsized IPO
15 September 2022
