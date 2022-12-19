Third Harmonic Bio

The US company is developing a novel and highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitor of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival.

Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral, intracellular small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target.

Third Harmonic launched from stealth in December 2022, closing a Series B financing that brought the total capital raised to $155 million.