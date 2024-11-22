1994: "Substantial Re-Orientation" At Corange

Corange, the diversified internatio-nal health care group that includes Boehringer Mannheim and DePuy, has had a year of substantial changes. One of the significant elements of the changes has been the return of Curt Engelhorn as chairman and the departure of Max Link from the post of chief executive (Marketletters passim).
Also, the board has been reshaped from a broadly-based board and executive committee, composed of 13 people in total, to a new board consisting of five people. The company is focusing on a targeted management approach focusing on its two key units, Boehringer Mannheim and DePuy, under the leadership of Gerald Moeller and James Lent respectively. It is anticipated that these changes will return the companies to their specific core competencies, while focusing on their customers and with minimal organizational disruption, according to Corange's 1994 annual report.
In 1994, Corange achieved net sales of $3.5 billion, up 7.6%. Net income amounted to $215.6 million, more than doubling from the amount achieved a year earlier. The group spent $459.3 million on R&D during the year, more or less the same level as in the previous year, and representing 13% of turnover. It aims to maintain the absolute level of expense while reducing the percentage of turnover it represents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze