1995 Results from Slovakofarma

- The Slovakian pharmaceutical company Slovakofarma has reported gross profits of 929.3 million Slovak koruna ($30.4 million) in 1995, an increase of 38% over the previous year. S L Pharma Holding of Vienna, Austria, acquired a majority stake of 79% in the company in 1994. The firm reported record sales of $130 million in 1995, 30% of which went to the domestic market. Exports were lower last year but the company did not give details. It exports to 26 countries, with 56% of this trade going to the Czech Republic.